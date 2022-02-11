Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,536 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of PNFP opened at $99.92 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.