Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $851.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.42 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

