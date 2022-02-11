Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lumentum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $96.88 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

