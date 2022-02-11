Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

