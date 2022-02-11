Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

