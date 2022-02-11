Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,825,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 117,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

