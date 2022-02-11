Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 11,346 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,888,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.