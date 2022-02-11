Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,426 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,095,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $186.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

