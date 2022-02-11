Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 24,720 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 273.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

