Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,018 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock worth $212,868. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $132.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $122.08 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

