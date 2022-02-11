Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

