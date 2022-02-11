Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.