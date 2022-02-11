Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPTK stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

