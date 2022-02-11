Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

