Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,321 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.78 and a beta of 1.41. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

