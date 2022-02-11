HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $534.46, but opened at $580.12. HubSpot shares last traded at $565.05, with a volume of 16,205 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.76.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -340.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.36 and a 200 day moving average of $670.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

