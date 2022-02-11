Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Raised by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 2.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Humana worth $133,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.77. 3,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,448. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.