Humanscape (HUM) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $179.65 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

