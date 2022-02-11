Huobi Token (HT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.20 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.90 or 0.00023290 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $43.20 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00102287 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,741,729 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

