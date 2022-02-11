Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 8.2% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hyatt Hotels worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $102.01. 19,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

