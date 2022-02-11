Hydra Tops 24-Hour Volume of $250,243.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $78.24 million and $250,243.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $9.09 or 0.00021453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,537,526 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

