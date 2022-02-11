IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IAA stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. IAA has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

