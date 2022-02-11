IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
IAA stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. IAA has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
IAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.