ICHI Market Cap Reaches $71.06 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $16.92 or 0.00039877 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $71.06 million and approximately $437,793.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.46 or 0.06914004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.79 or 0.99717242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006224 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,196 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.