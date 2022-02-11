Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $358.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.08. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

