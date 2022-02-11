Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares dropped 4.2% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $437.00 to $380.00. The company traded as low as $338.96 and last traded at $342.99. Approximately 9,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,122,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.08.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.07.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.