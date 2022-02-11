ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.04. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 23,880 shares traded.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

