ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.04. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 23,880 shares traded.
IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.