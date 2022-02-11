Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $43,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,657,000 after acquiring an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

