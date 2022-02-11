Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Infinera makes up about 1.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Infinera worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.