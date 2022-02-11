Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Infinera makes up about 1.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Infinera worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Infinera Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
