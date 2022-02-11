InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Issues Earnings Results

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

INNV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,683. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the third quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 12,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

