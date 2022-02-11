Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Insight Enterprises worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $311,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $4,568,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

