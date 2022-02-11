Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Installed Building Products worth $42,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.43 and a twelve month high of $141.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

