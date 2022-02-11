Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) is Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 2.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.63% of Insulet worth $124,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Insulet by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,645,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 24.9% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,717. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.80 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.75 and a 200 day moving average of $279.86.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

