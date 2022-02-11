Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 4.73% of Integra LifeSciences worth $274,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,231. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.