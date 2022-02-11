IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $466.20

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 466.20 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 466.20 ($6.30), with a volume of 37748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.40 ($6.43).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.65) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.06) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.25) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 531.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 547.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,724.14). Insiders have bought 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,897 in the last 90 days.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

