International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.34.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $137.89. 9,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $125.39 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.