International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.75% of International Paper worth $379,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

