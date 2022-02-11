Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ:ADRE traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

