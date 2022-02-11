Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

