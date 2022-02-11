Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.
