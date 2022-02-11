Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

