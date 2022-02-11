Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

VCV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 99,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

