Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 910.8% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,378. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.