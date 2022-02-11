Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,733 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of Zebra Technologies worth $353,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $66,254,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $466.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.77. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $441.01 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.