Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Tyson Foods worth $318,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

NYSE:TSN opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.