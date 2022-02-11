Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.98% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.