Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 186,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 847,915.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ remained flat at $$30.44 during midday trading on Friday. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

