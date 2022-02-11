Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Down 86.1% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

