Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 155,846 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 289.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

