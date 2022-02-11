Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPHD stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

