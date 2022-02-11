Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

VTN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

