InvestDigital (IDT) Market Cap Hits $28,793.15

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $28,793.15 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00102857 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 125,612,052 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

